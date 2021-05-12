Bustafellows Arrives for Switch and PC on July 30 in the West - News

Publisher PQube and developer Extend announced the Otome visual novel, Bustafellows, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 30 in North America and Europe.

With romance, mystery, and dangerous relationships, Bustafellows follows our heroine, Teuta, a young, independent journalist on a mission to maintain order and justice after the harrowing murder of her brother years ago.

Become embroiled in a thrilling plot about love, loss, fear, and fortune as you strive to save the life of your friends.

Investigate and Solve Crimes

Use your trusty notepad to record clues and key pieces of information, solve critical puzzles and navigate complex relationships as you journey into this sizzling interactive mystery.

Every decision matters—unlock multiple endings and side missions with every choice you make. Will all routes lead to romance? Can you save your friends?

Five Dangerous Fellows

As an otome visual novel, a genre known for its female heroines and multiple romantic options, take the lead and control your own destiny in Bustafellows.

Romance five dangerous ikemen from crooked lawyers to hitmen and more, unfurling this mysterious and secretive backstories as you develop your bond.

