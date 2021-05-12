My Singing Monsters Playground Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Big Blue Bubble has announced a party game set in the My Singing Monsters universe, My Singing Monsters Playground, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch in November.

"We know fans and players alike will love playing as their favorite Monster characters while competing with friends in My Singing Monsters Playground," said Big Blue Bubble founder and CEO Damir Slogar. "We’re bringing the Monsters to home consoles for the first time and inviting our 115 million-plus players to join us."

Here is an overview of the game:

My Singing Monsters Playground has players take control of their favorite Monsters and compete in a tournament of Monster-game madness! Set across various locations from the world of My Singing Monsters, players are able to explore their favorite Islands for the first time and see them come to life in an immersive 3D world. With three different modes and over 20 games to compete in, My Singing Monsters Playground is bursting with fun for friends and families of all ages to discover.

Key Features:

Compete against friends and family in games galore set across the Monster World.

Take control of some of your favorite characters from the world of My Singing Monsters.

My Singing Monsters. Team up to take on your competition in two-versus-two games or battle it out for solo supremacy in free-for-all matches.

Play the way you want with friends or solo in three different game modes: Party Tournament, Single Player Gauntlet, or Freeplay!

