Insider: Microsoft Has Purchased Ad Time for Starfield - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Bethesda Softworks announced Starfield in June 2018 and since its reveal we have yet to see anything new on the game. However, there have been rumors and reports the developer hopes to release the game in Holiday 2021 as an Xbox console exclusive.

Xbox insider Shpeshal_Ed in a recent XboxEra Podcast was asked why he believes Starfield will launch this year is that Microsoft has already purchased ad space for the upcoming game. If the plan is to launch Starfield this year we will almost certainly get an announcement at E3 2021 in June.

He does mention that buying ad time for a game in the middle of a pandemic suggests that Microsoft is fairly confident the game is closer to release than most realize.

This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Bethesda or Microsoft. It is also entirely possible even if Bethesda is planning for a 2021 release it could get pushed back to 2022, similar to how Halo Infinite was delayed from 2020 to 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles