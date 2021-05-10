Ever Forward Arrives August 10 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced the puzzle adventure game, Ever Forward, has been delayed from June 29 to August 10. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in August 2020.

Ever Forward centers on the story of Maya, a young girl lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is on a journey of discovery to unlock her memories and confront her fears as she seeks to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will find touching and engaging gameplay mixed with challenges found across a number of features. These include puzzles specifically designed for the “puzzle gamer” that will challenge and motivate them to solve each one.

Players looking for adventure will find plenty of ways to stay engaged with the game including collecting memory fragments that unlock new areas and puzzles along the way.

Players will engage with a gorgeously created, hand-crafted world that features a soothing pallet of colors and futuristic tones to spotlight the notion that everything is happening in a dream world.

Deceptively simple to play, yet difficult to master, EverForward is a game that will delight players across the spectrum of skill and it’s all coming to consoles very soon.

