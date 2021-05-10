OLED TV Manufacturer Mentions Switch Pro in Investors Call - News

The developer and manufacturer of OLED TVs Universal Display Corporation in a call to investors mentioned the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model.

The Nintendo Switch Pro model has been rumored for a long time and in March we heard it would be using a Samsung 7-inch OLED screen. Samsung licenses the OLED technology from Universal Display Corporation.

"And in the gaming market, there our reports are, for the first time, Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to OLED benefits and higher contrast of faster response times," said Universal Display Corporation President and CEO Steven V. Abramson.

"The adoption of OLEDs continues to expand, and is fueling the multiyear OLED capex growth cycles in which we are in."

Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro in their Q1 investors call pic.twitter.com/RUrJ0qvBiA — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) May 10, 2021

