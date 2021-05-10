Resident Evil Village Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, 3rd Biggest PS5 Launch Ever - Sales

Resident Evil Village has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 8, 2021. It is the second biggest retail launch of 2021 behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil Village accounted for 49 percent of the total retail sales, followed by the PlayStation 4 version at 31 percent, and the Xbox version at 20 percent.

Resident Evil Village is the third biggest PlayStation 5 to date. PS5 launch titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are the only two games to have bigger launches. After one week it is already the seventh best-selling PS5 game at retail.

The game is the second biggest launch for the Xbox Series X|S, behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It is already the third best-selling Xbox Series X|S, behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Sales for Resident Evil Village are 25 percent lower than the remake of Resident Evil 2 and nearly 40 percent lower than 2017's Resident Evil 7. Sales are 76 higher than the remake of Resident Evil 3.

New Pokemon Snap drops from first to second place as sales fell 63 percent week-on-week. Returnal falls out of the top 10 to 15th place as sales plummet 84 percent. FIFA 21 is in third place as sales increased 79 percent due to sales at retailers.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, while a new blue color variation of the Nintendo Switch was released last week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth as sales jump 29 percent, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in fifth as sales are up five percent, and the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is in sixth as sales increased 13 percent.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in seventh as sales decreased by 28 percent and Ring Fit Adventure is in ninth as sales are up 13 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Resident Evil Village - NEW New Pokemon Snap FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

