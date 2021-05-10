New Pokemon Snap Tops the French Charts, Returnal Takes 2nd - Sales

New Pokemon Snap (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 17, 2021, according to SELL.

Returnal (PS5) debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) moves down to fourth place, and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Returnal - NEW Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 It Takes Two

PS4 Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nintendo Switch New Pokemon Snap Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Hey Pikmin Animal Crossing: New Leaf Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Cyberpunk 2077 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

