Returnal Tops the New Zealand Charts, Total War: Rome Remastered Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 257 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Returnal has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 2, 2021.

Total War: Rome Remastered has debuted in second place, while New Pokemon Snap debuted in eighth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Grand Theft Auto V are in third and fourth places, respectively. Tekken 7 is in fifth place, while NBA 2K21 is in sixth place. Mortal Kombat 11 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Returnal - NEW Total War: Rome Remastered - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 NBA 2K21 Mortal Kombat 11 New Pokemon Snap - NEW Little Nightmares Nier: Automata

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles