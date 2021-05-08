Nintendo President Says Future Acquisitions Driven By 'Tech Innovation' - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors via Nikkei discussed the plans for Nintendo's ¥1 trillion ($9.2 billion) it has in its war chest. He did say future acquisitions will be driven by technology innovations.

"We need to secure cash reserves to ensure financial stability, but if we need to respond to rapidly advancing technological innovation, we may acquire companies that possess the technology," said Furukawa in the call, which was translated by VideoGamesChronicle.

Furukawa said in February Nintendo is not going to "blindly" acquire studios because it won't necessarily improve the value that Nintendo provides.

"We are not just blindly acquiring companies because we want development resources," he said at the time. "We don’t think that simply expanding the scale of our business will really improve the value of the entertainment that Nintendo provides."

Nintendo in January did acquire developer Next Level Games in January. It is a studio that Nintendo has worked with for many years as the studio developed Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and Metroid Prime: Federation Force for the Nintendo 3DS, Mario Strikers Charged and Punch-Out!! for the Wii, and Super Mario Strikers for the GameCube.

