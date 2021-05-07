Nintendo President: Switch Production Affected by Chip Shortages - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 586 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call with investors via Nikkei has revealed Nintendo Switch production has been affected by the chip shortages that have severely limited the stock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
"Due to the global shortage of semiconductor materials, we are not able to produce all the products we want to," said Furukawa. "We are doing everything we can, but there is an increasing sense of uncertainty about production plans.
"Our earnings forecast is based on the assumption that we will be able to secure parts and materials, and if the situation changes, we would like to respond by revising it."
Nintendo Switch lifetime shipments reached 84.59 million units as of March 31, 2021. Nintendo has forecasted it will ship 25.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow. Even switch can't escape Covid disease :P. Maybe even production wasnt ready for it to sell 450k+/week for so long. Mighty impressive for Nintendo!
So…. The covid situation is actually not helping the switch? Lies!!!
Not necessarily. Without Covid, demand might be lower so that even if they were able to meet the demand, they would be selling fewer units overall.
Well, since there will never be actual proof of that, only speculation. On the other hand, this is a reality. There is a shortage of materials, so nintendo is not able to keep with demand. I wonder how this story will end
I wonder how's this going to affect the software schedule of everyone. After all, if they can't really sell more consoles because they can't make them, why not just wait until supply can match demand? I feel we're going to see a lot of delays and 2022 launches this E3.
Sitting on games raises its own problems. You want to make sure that the Switch is perceived as a hot console with a good library, and having a drought might impact that at a certain point.
More importantly though, Nintendo's main objective is to sell software. If the software is all crammed into one year, then they wind up competing with eachother, because people are only going to buy so much. I don't think condensing the release schedule benefits them at this point.
Because they make far more profit from selling games than they do Switch's. If they wait, then not only do their hardware sales stall but so do their software ones. They want to make profit just like any other business.
Everything is affected by the chip shortage it's crazy. So glad I got my 3080 early on because it's even harder now.