Yakuza Series To Remain Turn-Based RPGs Going Forward - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 442 Views
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio executive producer Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa told IGN that the Yakuza series will remain a turn-based RPG series going forward.
"That’s right," said the producers when asked if Judgment represents a continuation of the classic Yakuza gameplay style, while Yakuza transitions into a turn-based RPG.
"The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG," they added. "On the other hand, over the year, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgement."
Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the seventh mainline Yakuza game and was the first turn-based RPG in the series.
This is good news. The action Yakuza games had grown quite stale after such a long time and like 8 or 9 games. (including the spinoffs like Dead Souls, Kenzan, and Ishin). And it's not like this means the end of action Yakuza either, RGG Studio has teased in interviews that they want to give Kenzan and Ishin the remake treatment in the future and release them in the west for the first time ever, when that happens I'm sure they will stick with the original action combat and just modernize it.
Currently playing Like a Dragon, by far one of the freshest breath of air I've had in a long time.
Naturally.
As fun as the Yakuza games can be, you can only do it for so long before you want a change of scenery, or gameplay. And 7 mainline games was pushing it, so I wanted something new. And they nailed it.
Well this makes me rather sad, because I only just got into the series on PC, and decided to pass on the latest due to it being turn based. I'm more of a fan of real time combat, so having this swap to turn based party system means I'm going to get off the Yakuza train early I guess...
Well, see how you feel about it after you've played through 7 of them (or more if you include some spinoffs) with iterations of the same combat system. Some times you want more of the same, and I often do with Yakuza. But it came to a point where something different felt very welcome, if they could pull it off in a good way. And I think they nailed it.