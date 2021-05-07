Yakuza Series To Remain Turn-Based RPGs Going Forward - News

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio executive producer Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa told IGN that the Yakuza series will remain a turn-based RPG series going forward.

"That’s right," said the producers when asked if Judgment represents a continuation of the classic Yakuza gameplay style, while Yakuza transitions into a turn-based RPG.

"The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG," they added. "On the other hand, over the year, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgement."

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the seventh mainline Yakuza game and was the first turn-based RPG in the series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

