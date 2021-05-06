The Division: Heartland is Free-to-Play, Launches in 2021 or 2022 for Consoles, PC, and the Cloud - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Red Storm Entertainment have announced The Division: Heartland. It is a free-to-play game that is in a new setting in The Division universe. It will launch for consoles, PC, and the cloud either in 2021 or 2022. You can apply to participate in its early test phases here.

Ubisoft also announced a new The Division game for mobile platforms to bring the "universe to an even wider audience." More details on the game will be released at a later date.

"Today, we’re pleased to share that Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, is in development at our Red Storm studio," reads the Ubisoft blog post on the game.

"Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project. Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series but will provide an all new perspective on the universe in a new setting. The game will be made available in 2021-22 on PC, consoles, and cloud."

The Division film is in development with Netflix. It is inspired by the events of the first game and stars Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. It is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

An original novel is also coming in the future from Ubisoft's publishing partners at Aconyte. The noveil is set after the events of The Division 2 and sees how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles