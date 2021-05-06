Sony Sued Over PlayStation Store Exclusivity - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is facing a class-action lawsuit by consumers over its exclusivity over its digital storefront, the PlayStation Store, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The class-action lawsuit says that Sony stopped allowing third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart from selling download codes for PlayStation games two years ago. This has resulted in the PlayStation Store itself being the only way to purchase digital games on PlayStation consoles.

"Sony’s monopoly allows it to charge supracompetitive prices for digital PlayStation games, which are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market, and significantly higher than they would be in a competitive retail market for digital games," said the consumers.

The lawsuit claims people are paying as much as 175 percent more for downloadable games than physical version of the same games.

