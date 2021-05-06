E3 2021 Adds Bandai Namco, Gearbox, Sega, Square Enix, XSEED Games, and More - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Entertainment Software Association announced several more publishers and developers that will be attending E3 2021. The list of new exhibitors confirmed are Bandai Namco Entertainment, Binge.com, Devious Eye Entertainment, Freedom Games, Gearbox Software, Sega, Square Enix, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and XSEED Games.

"E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors, and partners," said Entertainment Software Association President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "We can’t wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe."

Previously confirmed exhibitors for E3 2021 include Capcom, Koch Media, Nintendo, Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

E3 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from June 12 to 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles