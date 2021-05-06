Observer: System Redux Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on July 16 - News

Developer Bloober Team announced Observer: System Redux will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 16.

Physical editions will be distributed by Koch Media and include PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. The physical edition will be a "Day One Edition" and include a copy of the game, softcover art book, and the official soundtrack for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Observer: System Redux is the definitive vision of the award-winning cyberpunk thriller, rebuilt and augmented for the next generation. The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires.

You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require. You are an Observer.

System Redux veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to three brand-new side cases to solve. “Errant Signal,” “Her Fearful Symmetry,” and “It Runs in the Family” add another layer of depth to the game’s story while exploring thought-provoking themes of a future that soon might become our present.

On top of that, System Redux offers expanded gameplay, which includes new game mechanics, new secrets to find, redesigned stealth, additional neural interrogations, and quality-of-life improvements made with the help of the Observer community.

Newcomers get the chance to experience one of the most thrilling cyberpunk stories in all its next-gen glory: boasting 4K resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, models and effects, and transformed with jaw-dropping Ray-Tracing and HDR lighting.

Year 2084 / Become an Observer / Eat Their Dreams

Virtual realities, mind-altering drugs, neural implants… Dive deep into a world where life is cheap and hope is scarce. You are Daniel Lazarski – an elite investigator of the future, portrayed by late cyberpunk icon Rutger Hauer. Using a device known as the Dream Eater, hack into people’s minds to extract clues and evidence.

