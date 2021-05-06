Scarlet Nexus Opening Animation Releeased - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has released the opening animation for the action RPG, Scarlet Nexus. It features the song 'Dream in Drive' by the Japanese rock band The Oral Cigarettes, and is animated by Sunrise.

View the opening animation below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scarlet Nexus is a thrilling Action-RPG featuring a unique dual protagonist storyline where players can choose to play through the game as either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall and experience the story through their eyes. Interact learn new details about each character’s squad members and finish both Yuito and Kasane’s playthrough to get the complete Scarlet Nexus storyline. Beyond the story, both characters allow for different gameplay experiences. Yuito attacks with his blade while Kasane uses kunai for wide, sweeping attacks. Both Yuito and Kasane also feature their own skill trees and will be teamed up with a wide variety of characters through their missions. Combine your squad’s powerful psychic abilities with Kasane and Yuito’s attacks to take advantage of enemy weaknesses and dominate the battle.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 24 in Japan and June 25 worldwide.

The standard physical and digital editions are priced at $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, battle attire set Red, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, and additional attachment The Others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles