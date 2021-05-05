Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in April, Lack of Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Stock - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in April, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter. Sales for the Switch were down compared to last year, but it is consistently selling well.

There was a lack of stock for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 during the month of April, which is one reason for the Switch being the number one seller.

The Nintendo Switch isn't breaking sales records in the UK, however, current sales trends are on par with the Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 went on to sell nine million units in the UK lifetime, which puts in third behind the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2 for the best-selling console of all time in the UK.

"There was a lack of stock for Xbox Series and PS5 in April," said Dring. "As a result, Switch was the No.1 console in the UK. Sales are down vs last year (unsurprisingly) but it's a consistent high performance right now.

