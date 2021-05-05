Mass Effect Legendary Edition Runs Up to 120 FPS on Xbox Series X, Up to 60 FPS on All Other Consoles - News

posted 4 hours ago

With Electronic Arts releasing Mass Effect Legendary Edition next week, the Publisher has revealed how well the game performs on consoles. The game will come with two available modes: one favors quality, while the other favors framerate.

The Xbox Series X is the only console in framerate mode that is capable of running up to 120 frames per second (FPS). While in this mode the game will be in 1440p resolution. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and PlayStation 4 Pro in this mode will run up to 60 FPS at 1440p resolution. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run up to 60 FPS at 1080p.

The quality mode for the game on the Xbox Series X and PS5 will run up to 60 FPS at 4K UHD. On the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro it will run up to 30 FPS at 4K UHD, and on the PS4 and Xbox One it will run up to 30 FPS at 1080p.

EA did add that players on PC can experience up to 240 FPS and supports refresh rates up to 240 Hz. PC players will be able to change the graphics options to make a preferred balance of graphics and performance.

Electronic Arts does note "consistency of target framerate & resolution is dependent on platform. The more powerful the hardware the more consistently you will experience the specified target framerate & resolution."

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

