Court Docs Reveal Profits for Gaming Divisions of Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, More

Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case keep getting leaked and another leaked document has revealed the profit for publishers off of games and services in the calendar year 2019.

Of the big three console manufacturers, Sony earned the highest profit for its games division with $4.1 billion. This was followed by Nintendo with $2.3 billion in profits, followed by Microsoft in third, which had a listed range of $1.6 billion to $2.3 billion.

Tencent had the highest profits with $6.3 billion, followed by Apple with $5.2 billion. Other company profits for gaming include Google with $3.2 billion, Netease with $2.4 billion, Activision Blizzard with $1.6 billion, Electronic Arts with $1.2 billion, and Epic Games with $1.08 billion.

Some leaked court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple court case include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.

