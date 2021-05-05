Limited Run Games to Release Among Us Collector's Edition - News

Limited Run Games announced it will release a Collector's Edition of the popular multiplayer game, Among Us. It will be available for pre-order starting May 11 at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT for six weeks.

The Collector's Edition of Among Us comes in an "Emergency Button Collector's Box" and includes merchandise and codes to the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Inside the collector's box is a steelbook that comes with a disc that has concept art and interviews, an "Emergency Meeting" button that has real sounds from the game, a soundtrack in a jewelcase, and a reversible poster.

🚨 EMERGENCY MEETING🚨



Among Us is hitting the Limited Run Games store! Each Collector's Edition will include exclusive Among Us merch and codes to the game on Steam and the Epic Store.



Get yours in a six-week pre-order starting May 11 at 10 AM ET. Impostors need not apply. pic.twitter.com/litk4JwnJE — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 5, 2021

