Epic CEO: 'Google Stadia has Been Significantly Scaled Back' - News

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a comment made during the Epic Games v. Apple court case was asked by Epic's lawyer if he knew Google Stadia was still in existence today.

"Do you know whether or not Google Stadia is in existence today?" asked the lawyer. The judge objected that it was confidential information, however, Epic's lawyer said there was public reporting Google Stadia was shut down.

"My understanding is that after a public launch, Google Stadia has been very significantly scaled back," responded Sweeney.

It was reported yesterday that the vice president and head of product at Google Stadia John Justice has left the company, which was confirmed by Google.

Some leaked court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple court case include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.

