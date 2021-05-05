Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Launches June 25 for Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Activision announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 25. Pre-orders are now open.

"As the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to debut on Switch, fans are in for an epic treat when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, takes on-the-go gameplay to the next level," said Activision.

Activision also announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to sell one million units.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

