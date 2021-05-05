World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Launches 'in the Coming Months' - News

posted 3 hours ago

Blizzard announced World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic earlier this year at BizzConline with a vague 2021 release window. The company has now reiterated the game is still on track to launch this year.

Activision Blizzard chief commercial officer Armin Zerza in an earnings call to investors yesterday said that World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic will launch "in the coming months."

Zerza added that the company is also "looking forward to launching Diablo 2 Resurrected and the latest premium release of Call of Duty in the second half of the year."

Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre also revealed that Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for this year's Call of Duty game. It is being built as a "next-generation experience with stunning visuals across campaign, multiplayer and co-operative modes of play, designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem."

