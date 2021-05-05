Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 72 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Spike Chunsoft has announced 3D action RPG, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide in 2022. The physical version in Europe will be published in Europe by Numskull Games.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is based on the manga series, Made in Abyss.

"In the 3D Action RPG, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, the player descends into the world of the Abyss and grows through their experience in its depths," reads the announcement post. "The player can relive the experience of the anime in story mode as well as explore an original story supervised by the series author, Akihito Tsukushi.

"Fans are sure to enjoy the dark fantasy elements that remain true to the unique flavor of the original work. Many characters from Made in Abyss appear as well, and event scenes are fully voiced by the cast from the anime.

"Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness' original story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss. The world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born...and disappear.

"Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles