Flashback 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Microids has announced Flashback 2 for consoles and PC. It is a sequel to the 1992 science-fiction platformer and will launch in 2022.

"We are super excited to offer the fans a sequel to this masterpiece of the French video game history," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. "At Microids, we thrive for delivering projects highlighting the craft of talented individuals. Paul Cuisset is a French hall of famer known internationally. We are proud to work hand-in-hand with him and his team on this project."

Flashback creator Paul Cuisset added, "Developing a sequel to Flashback is an idea I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, a character created almost 30 years ago. With Microids, we are really aiming to please the fans of the original title while being appealing to any players with a weak spot for futuristic games."

Flashback 2 is in production and will launch in 2022 on consoles and PC. Stay tuned for more information.



Flashback 2 est en développement et sera disponible en 2022 sur consoles et PC. Plus d'informations prochainement ! pic.twitter.com/ZpV0XN3rUT — Microids (@Microids_off) May 4, 2021

