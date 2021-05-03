Court Docs Reveal Internal Xbox Review of The Last of Us Part 2, 'Sets New Bar We Hope to Achieve' - News

/ 565 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Court documents of the Epic Games v. Apple case have been published online and one offers a look into Microsoft's own internal review of Sony's PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II. The internal Xbox review of the game was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team and was posted on ResetEra.

"This game sets a new bar for what we should hope to be able to achieve going into a new generation of consoles," reads the review.

"The Last of Us Part II is the exceedingly rare video game where what it accomplishes in moving forward the art narrative storytelling in video games as medium ultimately outweighs or not everyone 'likes' it or even if everyone has 'fun' playing it," reads the review. "That said we loved it, had a great time playing it, and find ourselves still thinking about its characters and stories even after finishing the playthrough."

While the Xbox Portfolio Team praised the game for raising the bar they did have some criticisms. They weren't a fan of the gunplay combat and the inventory system.

"Naughty Dog still can't seem to make decent gun combat in any of their games, and this one is no exception. Luckily for them its fits with the game's overall theme and pushes the player toward using stealth over head-on.

"One big gripe about the moment-to-moment gameplay was really with the game's inventory system. The inputs for weapon switching are all located on the d-pad, and there was no 'quick switch' between current and previous weapons. So, unless you've got an additional thumb on your left hand, then you're going to have to take your thumb off the movement controls on the left stick in order to switch weapons, which was notably frustrating during the more frenetic combat sequences."

The reviewers did add that the visuals and the details in the world are the best-in-class through the majority of The Last of Us Part II.

"The visual quality and attention to detail in The Last of Us Part II is absolutely best-in-class in basically every area, and the overall presentation is significantly ahead of any-thing that other teams have been producing on console and PC.

"We were frequently stunned by the quality of the game's visuals, something that sadly seldom happens these days. It's even more impressive considering that game feature two separate player characters with different group of allies, in different locations, along with flashback sequences taking place years before. It features a shockingly wide variety of environments, weather, and day cycles in locations raging from Wyoming to California.

The Last of Us Part II is available now on the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles