Returnal Dev on Adding Save Options: 'Nothing to Announce Now'

Developer Housemarque released the third-person roguelike shooter, Returnal, last week. Players have been enjoying the game, however, one feature missing is the ability to save the game in the middle of the run. When you exit the game, it will start a new game whenever you reopen it.

The developer has responded to a Reddit post on Twitter saying that they hear what fans are saying. However, they have nothing to announce at this time.

"We hear the community and we love you all. Nothing to announce now, but keep playing and enjoying the challenge as you can!" said Housemarque.

Returnal is available now as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

