Mass Effect Legendary Edition Requires 11.8 GB Day One Patch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Mass Effect Legendary Edition went gold in early April, however, it looks like with about a month between going gold and its launch on May 14 the developers are still working on the game.

The game will have a day one patch that is about 11.8 GB in size, which was discovered by Twisted Voxel on the PlayStation servers. The changelog for the patch mentions improved performance, stability, lightings, and Ambient Occlusion (AO), as well as fixing crashes and other miscellaneous fixes.

At least for the PC version, the game is going to require around 120 GB of hard drive space. No word yet on the size of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game.

View a trailer of the game below:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

