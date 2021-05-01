Konami No Longer Attending E3 2021 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Konami announced it will no longer be attending E3 2021 in June due to timing. The company did say they are developing a number of projects and will provide updates in the "coming months."

"Due to timing, we will not be ready to present at E3 this year," said Konami. "We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months.

"While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA and know that 2021 will be a great success. We will continue to support the ESA and wish the best to all participants at this year’s show."

Companies confirmed to attend E3 2021 include Capcom, Koch Media, Nintendo, Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

E3 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from June 12 to 15.

