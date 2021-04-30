Official PlayStation Magazine UK Publishes Final Issue, Last Official Games Magazine - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 407 Views
Future Publishing announced it has retired the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, which was the last remaining official games magazine still running.
A note was sent out to subscribers on Friday and a tweet from Lara Jackson confirmed the retirement of the magazine. Future Publishing announced the magazine would be rebranding itself as Play, and would keep the same editorial team.
"We're getting in touch to let you know that the Official PlayStation Magazine has taken a well-earned retirement, and we're making an exciting fresh start. Welcome to Play: the new magazine for PlayStation gamers," reads the note sent to subscribers.
The Official Nintendo Magazine was closed in October 2014 and the Official Xbox Magazine closed in April 2020. Both were also published by Future. The first official games magazine was Nintendo Power, which ran from Jule 1988 to December 2012.
Say whaaaaat?! Goodnight, OPM. Looking forward to what's next! pic.twitter.com/g7d63zzWxr— Lara Jackson (@ByLaraJackson) April 30, 2021
Growing up I never got pocket money, but every so often my parents would let me pick out a magazine or something when we went into a shop, and I'd always get a copy of this when I saw it, I remember seeing screenshots of Gran Turismo 2 for the first time and showing it to my dad, it was a Ford GT40 and we both agreed it was the most realistic looking car we'd ever seen in a game lol... good memories to be fair, shame magazines are becoming non-existent now, although it's much more convenient to read information online and stuff anyway.
F
All we are is dust in the wind...
Lack of demo (discs) hurts. Plus hard to buy magazines when we've been told for the last year we aren't allowed to go outside and buy them.
God damn this is a big F.
I grew up with mags like these at the time, and it's really depressing to see them going out like this.
You know what, I'ma buy this, even though I don't own a PS5, but simply because I grew up with mags like these, and I want that nostalgia hit.
I still have a few copies of The Official Xbox Magazine. Just a few fun pieces of memorabilia. It's fun to look back in them and see what games editors were hyped up about. My mother would buy me a copy when we went grocery shopping and we passed by the magazine aisle. I find it sad that gaming magazines are going away, but it is what it is. Doesn't Game Informer also still do print magazines? So there are still some out there.