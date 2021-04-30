Official PlayStation Magazine UK Publishes Final Issue, Last Official Games Magazine - News

Future Publishing announced it has retired the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, which was the last remaining official games magazine still running.

A note was sent out to subscribers on Friday and a tweet from Lara Jackson confirmed the retirement of the magazine. Future Publishing announced the magazine would be rebranding itself as Play, and would keep the same editorial team.

"We're getting in touch to let you know that the Official PlayStation Magazine has taken a well-earned retirement, and we're making an exciting fresh start. Welcome to Play: the new magazine for PlayStation gamers," reads the note sent to subscribers.

The Official Nintendo Magazine was closed in October 2014 and the Official Xbox Magazine closed in April 2020. Both were also published by Future. The first official games magazine was Nintendo Power, which ran from Jule 1988 to December 2012.

Say whaaaaat?! Goodnight, OPM. Looking forward to what's next! pic.twitter.com/g7d63zzWxr — Lara Jackson (@ByLaraJackson) April 30, 2021

