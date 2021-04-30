Five Nights At Freddy’s Mashup Ultimate Custom Night Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Clickteam has released the Five Nights at Freddy’s mashup game, Ultimate Custom Night, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is priced at $7.99.

Ultimate Custom Night originally launched for PC via Steam and Game Jolt in June 2018.

View the console trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the ultimate Five Nights at Freddy’s mashup, where you will once again be trapped alone in an office fending off killer animatronics! Featuring 50 selectable animatronic characters spanning seven Five Nights at Freddy’s games, the options for customization are nearly endless. Mix and match any assortment of characters that you like, set their difficulty from zero to 20, then jump right into the action! From your office desk, you will need to manage two side doors, two vents, as well as two air hoses, all of which lead directly into your office.

This time you will have to master other tools as well if you want to complete the ultimate challenges, tools such as the heater, air conditioner, a global music box, a power generator, and more. As if all of that weren’t enough, you’ll also need to set up laser traps in the vents, collect Faz-Coins, purchase items from the prize counter, and as always, keep a close eye on not one, but two, Pirate Cove curtains!

Other Features Include:

Challenge menu including sixteen themed challenges.

Voice acting from returning favorites as well as from new arrivals to the franchise!

Unlockable office skins!

Unlockable cutscenes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

