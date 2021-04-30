343 Releases New Halo Infinite Ultrawide Screenshots - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 389 Views
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries faced criticism after it showcased the gameplay demo for the upcoming first-person shooter in Summer 2020 due to its technical issues and poor visuals. The game was eventually delayed from Holiday 2020 to Fall 2021.
The developer has been working hard to improve the visuals and technical problems with the game and in February showcased some of the improvements to the game with new screenshots.
343 Industries in a new Inside Infinite blog post discussed the PC version of Halo Infinite. The developer revealed the game has support for ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, triple keybinds, and a "wide range of input devices," as well as releasing a handful of ultrawide screenshots of the game.
Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This means if you are playing on one of those platforms you will be able to play with your friends and other people on any of the other platforms. it also means your multiplayer customization and progress will carry over with you if you were to play on another platform.
View the ultrawide screenshots of Halo Infinite below:
Can't say anything is really "wow"ing me here, although it IS still a work in progress and will most likely look better at launch. The third screenshot makes me want to say NOPE! for one reason though; Playing on a screen that wide, or on multiple monitors like that... I'd HATE to have my UI so far away from the middle, if that makes sense? I feel like I'd need to turn my whole head or strain my eyes looking so far to the side to check my map or ammo or whatever lol.
It's crazy to me that this game was pushed back for a year because of the complaints online about the poor graphics. Then it was crazier to read the devs talking about how they were going over Digital Foundrys video to see what the issues were. I hope MS has learned from this and now that they have more studios get rid of 343.
I'm going to assume that "get rid of 343" is a typo of some sort.
It's not. That studio has screwed up big time several times now. Halo MCC launch was riddled with issues and now this. Why deal with this studio anymore when you have much better studios? Give Halo to ID software.
id has only ever been interesting in working on their own IP's, I doubt they would want to take over Halo, and it would be bad for Microsoft to force them too.
As for 343, I think it's actually a good thing that they are trying to learn and improve. How many devs would be willing to delay a game that was meant to be a launch title for a new console by a whole year, then pour over analysis videos from people like Digital Foundry to see where they went wrong and what they can improve. You can already see the fruits of their efforts in this very article, the graphical improvements compared to the screenshots from July 2020 are massive in some areas. On top of that Microsoft already took the necessary steps in leadership change to ensure that 343 has less problems in the future, singleplayer and multiplayer teams are now lead by separate people instead of a single person, with Halo veteran Joseph Staten in charge of the singleplayer team.
MCC was a bit of a different beast, it was rushed out by MS with only 2 years of development, and was a huge undertaking, a remake of one game plus 4 other games all trying to run in a single UI with shared multiplayer matchmaking. The blame falls partly on Microsoft, partly on 343, and partly on the support studios who helped 343 on the various parts of the game (Saber Interactive, Certain Affinity, Ruffian Games, and United Front Games). But to 343's credit, they refused to abandon the game and spent years fixing it behind the scenes while developing Halo 5 and Halo Infinite, then successfully relaunched the game in 2019, and the relaunch was a huge success on both Xbox and PC.
Yeah, I agree with you on that! 343 easily could've just continued doing what they were doing without listening to the player base, but they didn't, and it lead to not only a soft reboot of the Halo franchise, but making the decision to delay the game a full year despite Halo being on the Series X packaging box, and a ton of tie-in products because they knew a lot more work needed to be done. While at the same time, still fixing MCC and releasing it on PC. I've been playing a lot of the new season on PC, and it's been great! The amount of work to make the MCC to feel like a PC experience is amazing , and now Custom Games Browser is being implemented!
It's easy to write off 343 because of the REALLY questionable decisions they've made with the franchise, but they were a studio made from scratch, with an entirely new team, and given one of the largest IP's in gaming right off the bat. It usually takes time for any studio to really come into its own. 343 not only had to do that, but had to make Halo games at the same time. They seem to really be coming into their own now, learning from their mistakes, listening to community feedback, and I can't wait to see what the fruits of their labor with Infinite will be!
I think we just disagree here. I see a bunch of major mistakes being made at a time where MS can't afford to look bad. They literally launched their new console with no launch games. It was the worst launch in Xbox history because of 343. A company like MS shouldn't be dealing with this and they have the money to not deal with it. I do agree they shouldn't force ID to make Halo games if they don't want to but maybe just ask them and see if they want to. Maybe the leadership changes will help though I didn't know about that.
Worst launch in what regard? In terms of games line-up I would agree, but it ultimately didn't affect sales much at all, Xbox Series has been selling out as fast as Microsoft can stock the shelves for 5 and a half months straight. Xbox Series is tracking ahead of all 3 previous Xbox consoles in their first year in spite of the global semi-conductor shortage, which shows that first year demand is way ahead of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and OG Xbox.
As for Xbox's image, I think they are doing just fine right now, the Xbox Live price doubling fiasco hurt their image alot more than the Halo Infinite delay did, but even then 90% of people have already moved on and forgotten about Microsoft trying to double the price because they reversed course so quickly (within hours), and instead the mob turned their attention towards attacking Sony for closing the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores, forcing Sony to do a 180 just like they forced Microsoft to do a 180.
In the end, I actually think that the the Halo delay turned out to be a boon rather than a disaster, if Halo had launched on schedule Holiday 2020 it would have had no hardware sales effect, because Microsoft simply didn't have enough stock to meet demand even without Halo. But, by Holiday 2021 hopefully Xbox will have alot more stock to sell, and Halo will actually be able to move some hardware.