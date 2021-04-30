343 Releases New Halo Infinite Ultrawide Screenshots - News

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries faced criticism after it showcased the gameplay demo for the upcoming first-person shooter in Summer 2020 due to its technical issues and poor visuals. The game was eventually delayed from Holiday 2020 to Fall 2021.

The developer has been working hard to improve the visuals and technical problems with the game and in February showcased some of the improvements to the game with new screenshots.

343 Industries in a new Inside Infinite blog post discussed the PC version of Halo Infinite. The developer revealed the game has support for ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, triple keybinds, and a "wide range of input devices," as well as releasing a handful of ultrawide screenshots of the game.

Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This means if you are playing on one of those platforms you will be able to play with your friends and other people on any of the other platforms. it also means your multiplayer customization and progress will carry over with you if you were to play on another platform.

View the ultrawide screenshots of Halo Infinite below:

