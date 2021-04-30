Report: IO Interactive Working on Xbox Exclusive Fantasy RPG Codenamed 'Project Dragon' - News

Developer IO Interactive is best known for the Hitman series, however, they have been expanding with a new third studio and are currently working on a James Bond game with the codename Project 007. Most recently the developer released Hitman 3 in January of this year.

Windows Central’s Jez Corden is reporting that IO Interactive is working with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios Publishing label on a fantasy RPG. The game is early in development and exact details on it are not finalized or known very well yet. It is possible the final game could be different from what was pitched, according to Corden.

This new reported game from IO Interactive has a codename of Project Dragon.

IO Interactive has previously confirmed it was working on a new IP and the studio has been hiring, with many job listings mentioning multiplayer.

"Without going into too much detail, we have a third universe that we're working actively on, which is a bit different and absolutely a love child," said the head of IO Interactive Hakan Abrak earlier this month. "It is something our core people, our veteran staff, have been dreaming about for some time."

With the game early on in development, we most likely won't see it for a long while.

