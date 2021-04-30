Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Delayed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

Mediatonic has delayed Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch from Summer 2021 to sometime later.

"Since day one, we've been dreaming and scheming about ways to make Fall Guys as awesome as it possibly can be," said Mediatonic in a blog post. "There's a bunch of additions and features we've long felt could elevate our beans to the next level that just haven't been possible… yet! Top of our 'want' list has been crossplay.

"As you probably know, Mediatonic recently became part of the Epic Games family. This is something we're super thrilled about, as it now gives our team access to a whole host of new tools to enhance the experience of those who are down with the Crown; from the Blunderdome vets to the first-time stumblers, no matter where you play.

"With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we've realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on.

"While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience. This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice."

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

