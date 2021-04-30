Capcom Announces Resident Evil Village Launch Special Live Stream - News

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced it will host a Resident Evil Village Launch Special live stream on May 7 at 20:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda and director Morimasa Sato will be presenters, while special guests include Eiko Kano (comedian), and Capcom TV! regular members Ayana and (MC) and Gorgeous (commentary).

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks, Gematsu.

