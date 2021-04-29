By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Gorgeous Gameplay Footage

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 272 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment in today's PlayStation State of Play provided an in-depth look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The gameplay footage takes a deeper look at the new weapons, a glimpse at the different worlds, characters, and more.

View the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

9 Comments
Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

I am erect.

Chazore Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

A good chunk of a certain community are also "erect"~

Bristow9091 Chazore (1 hour ago)

... I knew this was coming :P

Rafie Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

"Coming"....yeah.

Bristow9091 Rafie (21 minutes ago)

pls no :(

Rafie (1 hour ago)

I mean WOW!!! Visually, this game looks phenomenal. Like it belongs on the next Sony console.

Tridrakious (19 minutes ago)

Rift Apart looks like it could be the best in the franchise.

KratosLives (40 minutes ago)

now i wish they'd make jak 4, open world like jak2

AFattyGamer (56 minutes ago)

Sony: "Insomniac was money well spent."

