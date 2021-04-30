PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 23 - Sales

/ 576 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 7,763,924 Switch: 5,008,963 XSX|S: 4,668,388

Through the first 23 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.75 million units and is 3.10 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.34 million units.

The PS5 has sold 7.76 million in 23 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 5.01 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.67 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 23 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.8 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 38.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 3,164,400 XSX|S: 2,332,978 Switch: 1,836,507

Through the first 23 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.83 million units and is 1.33 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.50 million units.

The PS5 has sold 3.16 million in 23 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 2.33 million units and the Switch 1.84 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 23 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.2 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.8 percent, and the Switch at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 39 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 32.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (22 weeks):

PS5: 2,694,499 Switch: 1,390,514 XSX|S: 1,364,440

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 22 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.14 million units and is 1.33 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 26,074.

The PS5 has sold 2.69 million in 22 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 1.39 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.36 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 22 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 49.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 25.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 42.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 1,355,664 PS5: 641,323 XSX|S: 42,486

Through the first 23 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.71 million units and is 1.31 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.60 million units.

The Switch has sold 1.36 million units in 23 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.64 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.04 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 23 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 66.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 31.4 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.1 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles