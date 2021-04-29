NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 105,833, PS5 Sells 20,157 - Sales

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 108,838 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 25, 2021.

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX Premium Box (NS) debuted in 10th with sales of 6,022 units.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in second place with sales of 86,258 units. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in third with sales of 16,020 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fourth with sales of 12,415 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,287 units.

There are nine games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and one game for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 105,833 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,157 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 818 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 106 units, and the 3DS sold 564 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Square Enix, 04/22/21) – 108,838 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 86,258 (1,970,371) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 16,020 (674,662) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,415 (2,125,061) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,287 (2,522,709) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,331 (3,793,952) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,224 (1,910,581) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,269 (6,743,432) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,770 (4,249,496) [NSW] Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX Premium Box (Koei Tecmo, 04/22/21) – 6,022 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 74,433 (1,581,422) Switch Lite – 31,400 (3,706,151) PlayStation 5 – 16,838 (550,911) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,319 (107,867) PlayStation 4 – 818 (7,780,555) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 564 (1,162,560) Xbox Series X – 67 (31,252) Xbox Series S – 39 (10,138)

