Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Headed to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 This Summer - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this summer.

The next-generation versions of the game will include a variety of technical improvements. Users who already own the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

More details will be released soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2019.

