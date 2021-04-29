Jin Conception Arrives May 12 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Jin Wave Studio announced the "social deduction fantasy thriller turn-based Japanese RPG," Jin Conception, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 12.

Jin Conception is a social deduction fantasy thriller turn-based Japanese RPG. Eight playable characters’ stories intertwine when three characters enter Final Layer and two vanish without a trace. One returns back from Final Layer but claims to not remember what happened. Who do you trust? Who is telling the truth and who is lying? Who is friend and who is foe?

History

Development for Jin Conception started in July 2019. Jin Conception was made using SFML.

Key Features:

Strategic turn-based combat involving balance.

Battles happen on the same field as movement, no switching screens when combat starts.

Affliction and buff system, for example, players cannot run away if they have stuck affliction.

Double and triple Jin techs allow party members to combine attacks with each other to form stronger attacks.

Traps can be set in combat for strategic purposes such as delaying an attack for later.

