PS5 Launches in Mainland China on May 15 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai announced the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will launch in Mainland China on May 15. The disc version is priced at RMB 3,899 and the Digital Edition is priced at RMB 3,099.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai is working on getting Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Genshin Impact ready for the launch window.

PlayStation 5 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription will gain access to the PlayStation Plus Collection in China. It includes 12 games: Final Fantasy XV, Gravity Rush 2, Hardcore Mecha, Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn, Journey, The Last Guardian, LittleBigPlanet 3, Loco Roco Remastered, Ratchet & Clank, Tearaway, and WipEout Omega Collection.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China will open today, April 29 and include a two-year warranty.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

