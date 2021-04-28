Blood of Heroes is a Nordic PvP Combat Arena Game, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Vizor Games has announced Nordic-themed player-versus-player combat arena game, Blood of Heroes, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A PC closed beta is set to begin on Tuesday, May 4. You can sign-up for the closed beta on the official website for the game here.

"We wanted to make a game that we’d absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving player-versus-player battles and warriors who show no pity or fear," said director Dmitry Voronov.

"In Blood of Heroes, just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armor who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice-versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style."

Blood of Heroes pits the greatest heroes of an unforgiving borderline world against each other in intense player-versus-player combat. Set in medieval Nordic arenas, fearsome warriors fight to the death in a quest for glory as players unleash an array of fighting styles and wield an arsenal of lethal weapons and deadly abilities.

Players can experiment with six distinct heroes in the closed beta in both one-on-one and group combat modes. Hone your skills in a battle where the artistry of the blade is enhanced by powerful war sigils—and met with blistering counterspells. Players must learn to master the character that best suits their playstyle, weighing up if they prefer fast darting blows, powerful measured strikes or area-of-effect abilities that disrupt their foes.

