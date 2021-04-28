Gearshifters is an Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Roguelite, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Red Phantom Games have announced "arcade action shoot ’em up roguelite," Gearshifters, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Arcade shoot ’em up roguelite. Steer, blast. and battle through enemy vehicles, and annihilate bosses. Adapt your loadout of mods, defenses, and weapons for each hazardous mission.

Drive and Destroy – Employ precision control and expert driving skills to race rings around foes, dodge incoming projectiles, and unleash intense attacks. High-octane action at every turn, slide and spin.

– Employ precision control and expert driving skills to race rings around foes, dodge incoming projectiles, and unleash intense attacks. High-octane action at every turn, slide and spin. Mega-Vehicle Boss Battles – Defeat the lawless factions that dominate dystopian future Europe, and take down their insane, heavily-armed boss machines.

– Defeat the lawless factions that dominate dystopian future Europe, and take down their insane, heavily-armed boss machines. Get Paid and Upgrade – Tackle dangerous delivery missions to ensure the safe arrival of precious cargo. Get paid, and modify your car with offensive, defensive, cosmetic and performance-based customizations.

– Tackle dangerous delivery missions to ensure the safe arrival of precious cargo. Get paid, and modify your car with offensive, defensive, cosmetic and performance-based customizations. Explosive Delivery – Expand your territory across the post-apocalyptic continent. Only the most skilled Gearshifter can take on the most perilous routes and reach the mysterious Citadel.

Key Features:

High-intensity physics-based top-down vehicle combat.

Procedurally-generated roadways and enemy waves.

Fight across 27 stages through nine environmental zones, each with its own faction and complement of opponents.

Customise your combat vehicle with over 100 randomly-unlocked upgrades.

Story arc across five acts.

Standard, Casual and Deadly (perma-death) game modes.

Vibrant top-down 3D world.

Original soundtrack.

A range of accessibility options. (TBA before release.)

