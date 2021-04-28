Monolith Soft Continues to Expand With About 40 Openings, Listings Mention The Legend of Zelda - News

Developer Monolith Soft, which is owned by Nintendo, is probably best known for the Xenoblade franchise, however, they have also provided support for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Monolith Soft is expanding rapidly with around 40 job openings on its website. While most do not make mention of what game they are working on, five of them do make mention of The Legend of Zelda series. This could mean Monolith Soft is assisting in the development of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

The developer has been growing consistently and now has four locations with about 270 employees across them all. This is an increase of about 50 in the last year alone. Once all the current job openings are filled, Monolith Soft will have over 300 employees.

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in June 2019, however, there is no release window for the game.

