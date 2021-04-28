Sony 'Unlikely' to Drastically Increase PS5 Supplies, Aiming to Beat PS4's 14.8M Shipped in 2nd FY - News

posted 53 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today announced it has shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2021. This puts it 200,000 units ahead of the Playstation 4, which had shipped 7.6 million units as of March 31, 2014.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in a call to investors said it is unlikely they will be able to drastically increase the supply of the PlayStation 5.

Sony is aiming to ship more PlayStation 5 consoles in its second fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022, than it did PlayStation 4 consoles in its second fiscal year. For reference, the PlayStation 4 shipped 14.8 million units from April 2014 to March 2015.

"As I said earlier, we’re aiming for more sales volume than the PS4 [during year 2]," said Totoki. "But can we drastically increase the supply? No, that’s not likely.

"The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume. So, at present, we’d like to aim at [beating] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4."

