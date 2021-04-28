Neil Druckmann: The Last of Us Part III Has an Outline for a Story - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann in an interview with Script Apart podcast that was transcribed by IGN revealed that co-writer Halley Gross and himself have written a story outline for The Last of Us Part III.

You should not get your hopes up for the game anytime soon as Druckmann added they are not developing the game right now, but hopes that one day the game will see the light of day.

"I don’t know how much I want to reveal," said Druckmann. "[co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we're not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see."

Druckmann said there is a "quite a bit" of discussion about The Last of Us Part III internally at Naughty Dog, but the reality is "these games take so much to make. [Part 2], I've been thinking about it for seven years, between when the last game came out and when this came out [...] You want to make sure you’re jazzed by the idea that you have, [that] it feels like it’s challenging.

"We’ve now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there’s no pattern of what a franchise is. With two games, now there’s starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you'd have to stick to if you're making a third game."

Druckmann added that when Naughty Dog releases a big game it takes time to explore what game to develop next.

"After we finish one of our big titles," Druckmann said, "we take a long time to explore different ideas, whether it’s going to be Last of Us III, whether it's something new, whether there's some old franchise we want to go back to. I like to fully explore all of those, then look at, like: okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to? Because it’s a huge commitment – monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that."

The Last of Us Part II launched for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles