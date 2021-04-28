Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Launches May 6 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games announced Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition launches for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 6. Users who already own the game on PC will get the Enhanced Edition as a free upgrade.

Digital Foundry has released a video for Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition that analyzes the improvements to the game. You can view it below:

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition includes the following improvements:

Full ray traced lighting throughout—every light source is now ray traced.

Next-gen ray tracing and denoising.

Next-gen temporal reconstruction technology.

Per-pixel ray traced global illumination.

Ray traced emissive surfaces with area shadows.

Infinite number of ray traced light bounces.

Atmosphere and transparent surfaces receive ray traced bounded lighting.

Full ray traced lighting model support with color bleeding and for every light source.

Advanced ray-traced reflections. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)

DirectX 12 Ultimate support (including DXR 1.1 and variable rate shading)

GPU FP16 support and thousands of optimized shaders.

Support for DLSS 2.0. (PC Enhanced Edition-only.)

Addition of field of view slider to main game options.

4K textures added to packages.

Further bug fixing / polish pass.

Metro Exodus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as a free upgrade.

