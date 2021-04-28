Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Launches Late 2021 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Five Nights at Freddy’s series creator Scott Cawthon announced in a Reddit post Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in late 2021.

"As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish," said Cawthon.

"And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it!"

Cawthorn to apologize for the delay has a free side-scrolling beat 'em up called Security Breach: Fury’s Rage for PC via Game Jolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles