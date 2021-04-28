Cosmic Top Secret Launches May 21 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nakana Games and developer Klassefilm announced Cosmic Top Secret will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 21.

Cosmic Top Secret first launched for PC via Steam, the Humble Store, and Itch.io, iOS, and Android in November 2018.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Do we really know each other? Cosmic Top Secret plunges players into a fantastic world of intrigue and espionage where all is not what it seems. Based on actual events, play as T and help her unravel the truth about her parents’ work as spies for the during the Cold War.

Brought to life through its cast of colorful characters, Cosmic Top Secret features a truly unique storybook world made entirely from paper and cardboard. Seven years in the making and formed from hours of real-life audio and documentary footage; this is an incredible real-life mystery like you’ve never seen before.

Key Features:

An Unforgettable True Story – Join T and a cast of 30 unique characters in a journey of discovery as she seeks to unravel the secrets surrounding her parents involvement with the during the Cold War.

– Join T and a cast of 30 unique characters in a journey of discovery as she seeks to unravel the secrets surrounding her parents involvement with the during the Cold War. Real Video Footage and Audio – Cosmic Top Secret brings its story to life through real video and audio recordings, as well as dozens of documents from the Cold War era.

– Cosmic Top Secret brings its story to life through real video and audio recordings, as well as dozens of documents from the Cold War era. Experience an Incredible Storybook World – Truth meets fantasy in a storybook world made entirely of paper and cardboard. Tap to interact with environments and flick, float, roll and glide T. on her quest.

– Truth meets fantasy in a storybook world made entirely of paper and cardboard. Tap to interact with environments and flick, float, roll and glide T. on her quest. Hours of Gameplay – Uncover clues, complete the secret dossier and gather 400 collectables across six levels for hours of playtime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles