Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Arrives May 19 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Failbetter Games announced Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 19.

Users who already own the PC version of Sunless Skies will be able to get the Sovereign Edition in a free update.

View a trailer of Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The skies are yours.

Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive, as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble—and out of their minds. Barter for barrels of time. Smuggle souls. Pause for cricket and a cup of tea.

Unfettered by gravity, the Victorian Empire reaches across the skies. The stars are the Judgements: vast intelligences that govern all things. But they are dying.

Create your past . Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world.

. Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world. Explore a beautiful, hostile world . This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea.

. This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea. Improve your locomotive . It is all that stands between you and the Heavens.

. It is all that stands between you and the Heavens. Populate your ship with officers. Fight marauders. Survive starvation, madness and terror.

Will you support Her Majesty’s empire, or the rebels who mean to dismantle London’s rule? Pick your side wisely, for you might be the one to tip the balance of power…

Key Features:

Over 800,000 words of intertwining stories, inspired by C.S. Lewis, Jules Verne, H.P. Lovecraft, and H.G. Wells.

Four regions to explore: celestial wilderness, impossible industrial empire, pagan midnight expanse, and the domain of the dead.

Real-time combat against horrifying celestial foes and merciless pirates.

Upgrade your engine with bizarre equipment and powerful weaponry.

Build a lineage of captains as each dies, or reload your most recent captain.

Collect pets: the Useless Cat, Perfect Pangolin, and more.

